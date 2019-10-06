IWCC men 2, Hawkeye 0
WATERLOO — Jacob Lonne and Eduardo Barros each scored goals Saturday, leading second-ranked Iowa Western past Hawkeye 2-0.
Mario Magana added an assist for the winners.
IWCC will play host to Indian Hills Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Iowa Western (12-0, 6-0) 1 1 — 2
Hawkeye (3-3-1, 1-2-1) 0 0 — 0
Goals: IW, Jacob Lonne, Eduardo Barros. Assists: IW, Mario Magana.
WATERLOO — Iowa Western stayed perfect in ICCAC play Saturday with a 2-0 road shutout over Hawkeye.
Estefania Cardona and Moriah Lucas netted the Reivers’ two goals on the day. Cardona also added an assist.
The 11th-ranked Reivers 10 shots to Hawkeye’s two.
Iowa Western will be back in action Wednesday when it plays host to No. 17 Indian Hills.
Iowa Western (9-3, 6-0) 0 2 — 2
Hawkeye (3-4, 2-3) 0 0 — 0
Goals: IW, Estefania Cardona, Moriah Lucas. Asssists: IW, Cardona
Volleyball
Reivers win 2 more at Barton Classic
GREAT BEND, Kan. — Iowa Western went a perfect 4-0 at the two-day Barton Classic volleyball tournament after earning sweeps over Labette and Pratt Saturday.
The Reivers started the day with a convincing vicotry over Labette. Kennedy Drewis led the team with 14 kills, and Evaggelia Athanasiadou contributed 36 set assists.
In the second match of the day, the Reivers won 25-19, 25-15, 25-15 over Pratt.
The Reivers will next be in action next weekend when they host the Reiver Festival Tournament. IWCC will play Panola and Seward County Friday and Colby and New Mexico Military Institute Saturday.
Iowa Western 25 25 25
Labette 5 14 17
IWCC stat leaders: Kills: Kennedy Drewis 14, Kortlyn Henderson 9, Kelsey Havel 6. Ace: Bryn Stansberry 3, Larissa Schneid 3. Digs: Stansberry 12, Lauren Walenz 10, Leah Palensky 9. Assists: Evaggelia Athanasiadou 36.
Iowa Western (18-5) 25 25 25
Pratt 19 15 15
