Named in honor of the Iowa West Foundation’s lead gift of $4.5 million, the 75,000 square foot Iowa West Sports Plex in Council Bluffs is under construction along 23rd Avenue in the Mid-America Center entertainment district west of the Iowa West Field House.
In July, the Enhance Iowa Board awarded the facility a $400,000 grant to help fund the $8.5 million project.
The project includes construction of an indoor turf facility for athletes and multiple sports that will be located south and west of Quaker Steak and Lube.
The facility will house one regulation youth soccer field that can be broken out into separate smaller fields for practice and play, drop down hitting tunnels and netting for diamond sports, three electronic scoreboards, concessions, staff work space, conference rooms, restrooms/change rooms and a family gathering mezzanine level.
In July, Arian Haddix, executive director of the Council Bluffs Soccer Club, a 501c3 with a mission to help youth maximize their potential through a first-class soccer experience, said the organization has raised $6.881 million of the $8.5 million needed to build the facility.
The CBSC’s mission is to be a first-class soccer club for youth — regardless of ability or socio-economic status.
Construction on the Iowa West Sports Plex started this summer, with the goal to open in the spring of 2020.
The organization is the result of a merger between the Council Bluffs Youth Soccer Association and the Council Bluffs Futbol Club, two competing organizations that came together in 2016 to create a unified infrastructure.
After months in the construction phase, the Council Bluffs Area Pickleball Club unveiled its new home at the Iowa West Field House in the Mid-America Center entertainment district in late September.
Described as a cross between tennis, table tennis and badminton, pickleball is a paddle sport where two or four players hit a wiffle-like ball over a net. Pickleball is said to be the fastest growing sport in the nation and the world.
The 16,000 square feet of the Iowa West Field House housing the courts will be accessed from the southwest side of the building.
“This will fill a vacant space to become yet another draw to the Mid-America Center area entertainment district,” Pete Tulipana, president and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation, said when the project was announced last June. “It allows pickleball players throughout southwest Iowa to have much-needed access to indoor courts year-round.”
The Council Bluffs Area Pickleball Club will operate the space within the Field House, which was remodeled at a cost of approximately $600,000 to outfit for pickleball — all funded by Iowa West Foundation. The foundation will lease the space to the club for $1 per year.
The now-official pickleball court is the same size as a doubles badminton court and measures 20×44 feet. In pickleball, the same court is used for both singles and doubles play. The court is striped similar to a tennis court with right and left service courts and a 7-foot non-volley zone in front of the net that is referred to as the “kitchen.”
“This is the only multi-court indoor pickleball facility in the metro area that is designed specifically for the sport,” said Council Bluffs Area Pickleball Club President Melanie Shellberg.
Shellberg said plans include open recreational play sessions throughout the day, opportunities to reserve court time and lessons for beginners.
