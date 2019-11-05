For the seventh time in nine years, St. Albert is going to the state volleyball tournament. St. Albert swept Riverside in its Class 1-A regional final 25-19, 25-7, 25-19.
The second-ranked Saintes drew the No. 2 seed for the 1-A state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids and will face seventh-seeded Holy Trinity (28-10) on Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
“We had a real good idea of what they were going to do,” St. Albert coach Angie Lantz said. “Tonight’s effort was a complete team effort, from everybody on the bench to the girls that contributed on the floor.
“We started a little bit slow, but I knew that once we got momentum, and we got going on the court, I knew it was going to be a different ballgame.”
Riverside took advantage of the slow start from St. Albert, jumping out to leads of 5-1 and 10-5. Turns out, it was the Bulldogs’ best chance. Once St. Albert got going, nothing could slow it down. Riverside didn’t record its first kill of the set until point 11.
“I thought the girls did a great job staying composed,” Lantz said. “I don’t feel like we rode a roller coaster of emotions tonight. Even when they would get a few point-run in a row, I really felt like we had our heads on, and we were really focused and very composed.”
Jordyn Blaha got the comeback train rolling for St. Albert with a pair of aces. Veronica Svajgl had a big block, and Lauren Williams added two straight kills to make the score 19-18. St. Albert closed it out from there, winning six of the next seven points.
“I love this team,” Svajgl said. “We knew we had to do work this year, get the job done, and we did.”
Svajgl just started playing back row this year. It’s been an adjustment, but one she takes pride in.
“I was really scared at first, and nervous,” Svajgl said. “Now I’m more confident back there.”
Riverside jumped out in front early again in the second set. The lead didn’t last long, as St. Albert dominated the rest of the set, winning 25-7. St. Albert closed out the match in the third set, winning 25-19.
It’s a team effort to make it this far, and the statistics from tonight bear that out.
Senior Olivia Barnes, making her second trip to the state tournament with St. Albert, had a whopping 32 set assists.
“I just feed off of my team's energy, and my team's passes,” Barnes said. I have a lot of girls I can give the ball to, definitely not just one player. All of my hitters came through tonight, and my defense.”
Allie Petry led the St. Albert offense with 14 kills. Williams added six kills and two blocks. Senior Bel Pershing had four kills on the night, most coming from the fun-to-watch slide play.
“It is fun,” Pershing said. “Just like pushing pins, because you know they’re going to have a block in the middle. They’ll expect a middle to stay in the middle. So if you move to the right side, they’re not going to expect you to be there.”
Blaha had a big night serving for St. Albert, totaling seven aces, to go along with her four kills. Shelby Hatcher added four aces, most coming in the third and final set.
St. Albert improved to 24-9 on the season. Lantz said St. Albert played a lot of bigger schools during the year, and playing in such a good conference like the Hawkeye Ten helps her team succeed this time of year.
“We play in one of the strongest volleyball conferences in the entire state, and we are the smallest school in the Hawkeye Ten,” Lantz said. “Sometimes, you might takes some licks from some of those bigger schools, but it’s the competition that we play against, that helps us for times like this.”
After heartbreak to end last season, the Saintes are on a high now.
“We have big goals,” Barnes said.
St. Albert (24-9), 25 25 25
Riverside (26-13), 19 7 19
St. Albert stat leaders (kills-aces-blocks)
Allie Petry (14-0-0), Lauren Williams (6-0-2), Bel Pershing (4-0-0), Jordyn Blaha (4-6-1), Veronica Svajgl (2-1-3), Olivia Barnes (32 set assists)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.