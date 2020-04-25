The next step in Bel Pershing’s academic and basketball future will take her to Des Moines.
Pershing on Wednesday officially signed with Grand View University.
The 5-foot-7 guard helped St. Albert to a 13-12 season that featured the team’s first state tournament berth in 20 years. Pershing was one of three players for the Saintes to score in double figures on the season, finishing second on the team with 10.2 points per game while adding 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
She will be joining a Grand View program that is coming off a 17-14 season. Former Lewis Central standout Natalie Rigatuso is also on the Vikings’ roster and will be a junior for the 2020-21 season.
