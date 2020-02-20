DES MOINES -- Underwood sent five wrestlers to the second round -- while another is still alive in the consolation bracket -- on the first day of the Class 1-A state wrestling tournament in Des Moines.
“Everybody survived and advanced,” Eagle head coach Joseph Stephens said.
At 106 pounds, The Predicament state No. 1 Gable Porter (32-0), beat West Bend-Mallard junior Donavon Hanson 4-2 to start things off for Underwood.
Stephens said Porter struggled with weight cut ahead of the match and nerves in not coming out his sharpest, but a win’s a win.
“Tomorrow’s a new day,” Stephens said. “He usually feels better the second day.”
No.1 Stevie Barnes (54-1), a sophomore, pinned Woodbury Central junior Brackett Locke with 1:12 into their 120-pound match. At 138, No. 2 Logan James (26-2) was up 8-0 before pinning Westwood senior Hunter Hanner with 2:22 into the match.
No. 1 Nick Hamilton (52-0) won his 145-pound match with Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Owen Kime with a pin with 1:31 in. And lastly in the winner’s bracket, senior Blake Thomsen (19-2) dominated his 152-pound match against Jack Clarahan, a freshman from Sigourney-Keota, winning 18-4.
“Blake’s a ringer, he’s been through this a lot of times, he knows what he needs to do,” Stephens said of Thomsen, who battled an infection early in the season that hospitalized him and kept him out of competition for parts of the year. “He feels great; he’s excited.”
Underwood senior No. 10 Zane Ziegler battled early against No. 2 Cole Cassady, a Martensdale St. Mary’s senior, before falling 14-9 in a 132-pound match.
Underwood was 6-1 on the day and is currently in fourth place -- with 18 points -- in the team standings. Ahead of the Eagles are Don Bosco, Libson and West Sioux, respectively.
At 170 pounds in Class 1-A, St. Albert junior Cael McLaren lost a pair of battles.
In the first round, No. 9 McLaren was down early against South Hamilton-Jewell junior Lane Swenson, battling back from as big a deficit as 12-3 before running out of time in a 15-11 loss.
In the consolation round against senior Connor Fehr of West Bend-Mallard, the match came down to the final seconds, with Fehr scoring in the final moments to win.
“I wasn’t good on my feet, couldn’t take him down, couldn’t win,” McLaren said of his first match.
McLaren pointed to struggles in the second period and early third period against Fehr.
“He's a tough kid, he’s going to hit ‘em hard and come back next year,” Falcon head coach Jeremy Hulshizer said. “He’s a wrestler. He’s improved dramatically from last year, from a 50-50 record to ranked, beat a lot of ranked kids. Just had a bad day. But he’ll be stronger next year.”
Tri-Center’s Bryson Freeberg, a senior ranked No. 5, beat Currey Jacobs, a New London junior, pinning Jacobs 1:31 into the match to advance to the quarterfinals.
Riverside wrestlers went 2-5 on the day.
“A couple guys wrestled outstanding for us,” Bulldog coach Casey Conover said.
Sophomore Jace Rose, ranked No. 4 at 113, pinned freshman Ethan Argo of Bell Plaine with 47 seconds into the match.
At 138, sophomore Nolan Moore lost by technical fall with 15 seconds left in the third against senior Cael Happel of Lisbon, a three-time state champion who hasn’t lost since his sophomore year. Moore turned around and won his consolation match, 4-0 Lake Mills junior Dalton Thorson 4-0.
“He wrestled well, had a three-time state champ, had a couple shots at him,” Conover said of Moore’s first match. “Then he came back and wrestled a tough match.”
At 106, junior John Schroder was pinned 1:29 into his match against Wapsie Valley freshman Dawson Schmit. Schroder was eliminated in the consolation round, pinned 1:35 into his match with junior Noah Strohmeyer out of Colfax-Mingo.
At 182, Bulldog Kaiden Hendricks was pinned with 1:44 into his match against No. 1 Treyton Cacek, a senior from Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire. In the consolation round, Hendricks battled freshman Chase Wickwire of Belle Plaine, losing a controversial 6-5 decision. Riverside coaches thought Hendricks had tied things up with an escape in the final seconds.
AHSTW was 1-8 in Des Moines.
Senior Gavyn Fischer, No. 7, pinned Interstate 35-Truro senior Brock Thompson 1:26 into the match.
“Fischer did a really, really nice job,” Vikings coach Evan McCarthy said.
At 285, senior Brady Canada lost to No. 7 Dane Johnson, a Pocahontas Area junior. Tied at two in the second period, Johnson caught Canada and pinned him 3:34 into the match. Canada lost 3-1 against Missouri Valley sophomore Connor Murray in the consolation round.
McCarthy credited Canada for putting up a fight after getting the call to wrestle at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Canada replaced Treynor’s Brock Fox, who was a late scratch. Treynor’s Corey Coleman was also scratched from competition.
“I was real proud of his effort,” McCarthy said of Canada. “Our other three guys, we have a culture issue of just being happy to be here. I have to get rid of that. I don’t know what I’m doing wrong. It’s an issue I have to fix, my fault.”
Hayden Fischer, a sophomore, lost his first round 120-pound match against Damon Huston of Midland-Wyoming by major decision, 15-1. In the consolation round, Fischer lost 8-0 against New London freshman Josh Glendening, who’s ranked No. 9.
At 152, senior Jaedan Rasmussen lost to No. 2 Briar Reisz of Logan-Magnolia, 6-4. Rasmussen fell in the consolation round, dropping an 8-4 decision against Waco-Wayland senior Jaden Williams.
Sophomore Denver Pauley was pinned 23 seconds into his first round 160-pound match against Trystin Ross, a Colfax-Mingo senior. In the consolation round, Pauley lost a 9-1 major decision against sophomore Aidan Udell of Iowa City Regina.
The tournament continues today, with Class 3-A and 2-A quarterfinal and consolation second round matches from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Class 1-A quarterfinal and consolation second round matches and Class 3-A semifinal and consolation third round matches from 2:30 to 5:45 p.m. and Class 2-A semifinals and consolation third round matches and Class 1-A semifinals and consolation third round matches from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
