A Council Bluffs driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a forested area near the 1200 block of Fairmount Avenue on Tuesday.
A 2001 Chevrolet Blazer died on the roadway around 5:30 p.m. The driver was "unable to put the vehicle in park or apply the breaks," according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.
Before entering the forested area, the man was able to get out of the vehicle, but a passenger remained in the vehicle during the crash. The passenger, a woman, was able to get out of the vehicle afterward. She was treated by rescue for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
The driver did not produce a license or insurance and was cited for lack of control of a vehicle, police said. The Nonpareil is not naming the driver because he was cited, not arrested.
