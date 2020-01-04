Gun found in waistband of man being booked into Polk Co. jail
DES MOINES (AP) — A jail intake officer found a loaded gun in the waistband of a man being booked into the Polk County Jail, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday.
The release said the incident began late Wednesday night as John Steven Hansen, 25, of Des Moines, was being booked into the jail on a harassment charge. Officials said that when Hansen was brought to the jail by Des Moines police, he was immediately searched by a Polk County detention officer before Hansen’s handcuffs were removed. Within seconds, the handgun and 17 rounds in the gun’s magazine were found in Hansen’s waistband.
Hansen is now also charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility.
Des Moines police are investigating to determine how Hansen made it into the jail facility with a weapon.
Dad identifies 14-year-old boy killed in shooting
DES MOINES (AP) — The father of a 14-year-old boy shot to death early New Year’s Day in Des Moines is asking those with information about the shooting to come forward.
The Rev. Ron Woods told the Des Moines Register that his son, 14-year-old Josiah Woods, was standing in a house’s enclosed porch when he was hit by gunfire from a drive-by shooting just before 4 a.m. Wednesday. No arrests had been reported by mid-afternoon Thursday.
The elder Woods called his son’s killing a senseless act of violence.
“He was not the target of the murderer, but he was the victim,” Woods said.
The shooting was “deliberate and intentional,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said, adding that police don’t yet know who the intended target was.
Woods said his son had left with friends from a house where they were celebrating the new year because the group did not feel safe there. The shooting happened after the group arrived at another house, he said.
Train derailment in eastern Iowa leaves mess, slows traffic
LECLAIRE (AP) — A train derailment Friday morning sent more than a dozen rail cars and tankers off the tracks in the eastern Iowa city of LeClaire, shutting down a nearby highway and sending a hazardous materials team scrambling to the downtown district site.
The derailment happened a couple of hundred feet from the banks of the Mississippi River, along U.S. Highway 67, which runs parallel to the tracks. LeClaire police closed the highway in both directions shortly after the derailment and told the public to avoid the area.
The derailment involved a Canadian Pacific Railroad train, Scott County Emergency Management planner Brian Payne said. A hazmat team was sent to the scene, but no injuries were reported, he added.
LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine told the Quad-City Times that a substance was leaking from one of the tankers at the scene. Payne’s office later said a chemical leak was discovered.
“It did flow into a kind of natural dike formed when the tankers derailed, and the substance did not spread,” Amerine said.
Officials have not said what chemical spilled.
Amerine also said no damage had been found to any buildings on either side of the tracks where the derailment occurred, but confirmed several vehicles in an adjacent parking lot were damaged.
Officials have not said what might have caused the derailment.
