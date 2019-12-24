After more than 15 years at its previous location, The Daily Nonpareil moved to a new office at 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, inside the Omni Centre Business Park, on July 22.
The Nonpareil closed its offices at its former location, 535 W. Broadway, on July 21. Publisher Tom Schmitt said The Nonpareil relocated to an office facility that is better fitted for how the newspaper operates today.
“We’ve moved to a space that more appropriately fits our staffing and production needs,” he said. “We are still in the downtown area, which was a goal for us.”
After years as a joint venture with the Omaha World-Herald, the sports department became a full Nonpareil entity in August. Pat Donohue was hired as sports editor and built the team of full-time reporter Scott Shannon and part-timer Pat D’Angelo.
And one more change — Mike Brownlee returned to the paper after a brief career sojourn elsewhere, taking over as news editor.
