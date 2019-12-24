20190719_new_nonpareilsign

The Daily Nonpareil signs are removed from the top of the Heartland Properties building, 535 W. Broadway, on July 17. The Nonpareil will move to 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, inside the Omni Centre Business Park. For the past 16 years, The Daily Nonpareil has been located on the third floor of the Heartland Properties building.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

After more than 15 years at its previous location, The Daily Nonpareil moved to a new office at 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, inside the Omni Centre Business Park, on July 22.

The Nonpareil closed its offices at its former location, 535 W. Broadway, on July 21. Publisher Tom Schmitt said The Nonpareil relocated to an office facility that is better fitted for how the newspaper operates today.

“We’ve moved to a space that more appropriately fits our staffing and production needs,” he said. “We are still in the downtown area, which was a goal for us.”

After years as a joint venture with the Omaha World-Herald, the sports department became a full Nonpareil entity in August. Pat Donohue was hired as sports editor and built the team of full-time reporter Scott Shannon and part-timer Pat D’Angelo.

And one more change — Mike Brownlee returned to the paper after a brief career sojourn elsewhere, taking over as news editor.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.