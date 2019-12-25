In April, a South Dakota family received a call from the Midlands Humane Society that their dog, Burtie, was rescued in Council Bluffs — a five hour drive from their home in Huron.
The American Staffordshire terrier was missing for two years after it was allegedly stolen from Ally and Beau Blue’s front yard.
Galen Barrett, chief animal control officer for Council Bluffs, said the person who had possession of Burtie in Council Bluffs was watching over her for a family member who was incarcerated. Barrett said that person had taken care of her for the last three months and didn’t know the dog was stolen.
Barrett said Burtie was found “running at large” and was reported missing by her temporary guardian, who acknowledged Burtie as a “friendly, really nice dog.”
Although Burtie appeared calm reuniting with her loved ones, Kori Nelson, Midlands Humane Society director of development and marketing, said the honeymoon period can take a while to figure out for some animals.
“She has a ton to take in. She has to figure out what everyone’s role is and where her safe zone is since everything has been uprooted for her several times. They have to learn a new way of life again.”
After their return home — just as the family hoped — Burtie reclaimed her memories of her first family, including her pal named Henna.
“She knew the second we pulled up to our house she was home. She jumped on the seat and couldn’t wait to get out … She fit right back in,” the family told Midlands Humane Society.
“She’s doing great and happy as can be. She’s back where she is supposed to be,” Ally said.
