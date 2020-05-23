Fundraising discussions happen all year long at most non-profits. But this time, those discussions had a different feel.
You might have heard that our Midlands Humane Society Annual Gala (formerly known as the Derby) had to be rescheduled to a later date due to regulations, social distancing and closures stemming from Covid-19.
Knowing this event was now re-scheduled from May 8 to September 18, we knew how important it was to bring in some substantial revenue now. You can find out more information regarding the Gala, “2020 Vision” on our website, midlandshumanesociety.org.
Luckily, the time was nearing for Omaha and Pottawattamie Gives in May. So, how do we make this year’s campaign really stand out and be successful?
Our staff had attended some of the early Omaha Community Foundation training sessions, brainstormed and knew we wanted to incorporate Challenge Funds in 2020 as a way to encourage donations and hopefully generate new interest. We talked to some of our wonderful supporters and asked if they would donate funds to make up this pool of Challenge Funds and, amazingly, we ended up with $5,000.
That charged us with the goal of needing to raise another $5,000 to match during this campaign. So, for each person who donated gifts of $5, $20 or even $100, their gifts were matched (up to the $5,000 amount).
This gave us some great promotional tools to encourage gifts because the public’s money could go even further because of the match.
For social media, we wanted to capture the animals and the moments that make each day at a humane society unique. It’s not just that another young cat was brought in and had kittens. It’s the story behind that incident.
The point of this particular story is that a young cat wandered into a woman’s garage, crying because she was about to give birth and it was evident she had no idea what was happening to her body.
Animal control got involved and brought that sweet momma cat to us and shortly afterwards she had one single kitten; a perfect little miniature version of its mother. We were able to snag the most adorable photo of her snuggling this precious kitten in a loving embrace.
Or the scared stray dog brought in who has never been on a leash and has no idea of what it means to live in a house. The real story is how our staff and volunteers were able to give that dog some stability, regular food and playtime. And most importantly, try to teach that dog it does not have to live in fear or act out in a negative way.
We are happy to report that this community stepped to help animals in a big way. We had an overall fundraising goal of $15,000. But our supporters are so awesome that we ended up raising $16,677 by midnight.
To top it off, we won an hourly prize of $1,000 from the 4 a.m. drawing, courtesy of PCCF and then we were blessed to win the #Why I Give OG, a social media campaign with over 350 entries on Facebook and Instagram detailing the reasons behind their support of area non-profits.
One of those advocates was Michelle, an MHS board member who shared her story of support for MHS. It is so true when I say thank you to everyone for your financial gifts, your social media posts, likes and shares and even your good thoughts and telling friends and neighbors. We are extremely grateful.
MHS Pets of the Week, brought to you by Petersen Law, PLLC:
Lizzy is a 2-year-old spayed female pit mix who arrived as a stray, but believe us, Lizzy is the life of the party once she warm up to you. Once she’s comfortable, you better be ready to play. She loves to chase toys and zoom around the yard.
Lizzy seems to like everyone (including dogs) she meets, and we think she would fit in with almost any active home, including one with kids 6 or older.
Marley is a 3-year-old neutered male German Shepherd/Lab mix. Marley is a sensitive soul looking for a laid-back home where he can acclimate at his own pace. He is slow to warm up and trust new people.
Once he is comfortable, you will see his true, playful personality! Marley is a loyal dog who attaches quickly to his person. He loves to play, snuggle, and go on adventures.
He knows all his basic commands and walks well on a leash. When Marley is nervous or afraid, he will bark and we think he will do best in a home without a lot of commotion or traffic. We recommend kids closer to their teens and that he be the only male dog in the home.
Doobie (black and white) and Piper (tortoiseshell) are 5-year-old siblings. Both arrived recently to MHS and they are hoping to get adopted together. With this cat duo, you get the best of both worlds. Doobie is a male and Piper is a female.
Please call to make an appointment to visit with any of these great pets or their friends. Remember, we are operating on an appointment only basis, so please call 712-396-2270 to reserve a time to see these animals.
