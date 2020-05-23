SOLAS wants to say thanks to everyone who donated to our organization through Omaha and Pottawattamie County Gives 2020. If you somehow missed the chance, you can always make a direct donation to SOLAS!
Beautiful Shadow was born in SOLAS foster care on April 20, 2019. Her former person had her since birth.
She now has a new work position that requires her to be out of town, and because of that she unfortunately can no longer keep Shadow. This caused lots of tears at their parting.
She’s a sweet and loving cat who gets along with everyone — including other cats. However- she has never been around a dog. Shadow loves to be brushed and being fed yummy catnip treats.
She also enjoys toys that twirl and make her jump up in the air. She adores being petted — for a while – then it’s “Nope I’m done snuggling for now.” Then she’ll sneak to her high spot on top of a cabinet near the ceiling where she can survey her “kingdom.”
She enjoys dinning on Meow Mix for her regular meals with canned food for an evening treat. She’s current on all shots, microchipped and litter box trained. Shadow has all of her toenails and she wants to keep them. Shadow is truly an awesome companion.
Mona has decided that her foster brother — a darling five pound Pomeranian — is her favorite partner in crime. When she isn’t prowling or snuggling with him — she’s looking for her human for attention.
Mona is very friendly and would be great for a home with children. On top of her wonderful attitude, she’s an absolutely gorgeous cat.
Our Hunter can be a bit aloof when you first meet him. However, he also loves to play and be held. Hunter was born in a foster home with children, a large dog and several other cats.
He’s now become very special and a “lap cat” with tons of energy. He’s neutered, current on “age appropriate” vaccinations, wormed and microchipped. Hunter is also litter box trained and he plans on keeping all of his toenails. He’s not a farm cat but an indoor-only cat, and that’s how he wants to stay.
