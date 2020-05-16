Please mark your calenders for May 20. A huge fundraiser for lots of nonprofits is coming up very soon.
Support Our Local Animal Shelter would be thrilled if you would choose us for your donation. The money that we receive does so much for veterinary care, food and litter for all of our wonderful cats and kittens.
If you are considering a donation to SOLAS, please do so on May 20 for matching funds. The web address is omahagives.org/pottawattamie. Thank you.
Cindy is an adorable 10-month-old darling with calico markings on her head and tail. She’s a little shy with new people, but when she warms up she’s playful and loves to sleep with you. Also — lots of cat toys are a necessity.
Buzzy Bee is an adorable 8-week-old kitten. She’s super loving and great with other pets and people. She’s playful and loves to sleep in bed with her people. This darling baby will be ready for adoption in about one and a half weeks.
Kyra is a stunning ebony, medium-haired semi-feral darling. She’s good with dogs and cats but she’s still learning to trust people. She’ll need a special home with a quiet room to adjust to her new surroundings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.