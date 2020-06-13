Animal shelters and rescues get all kinds of animals. We get cats, dogs, birds, hamsters, gerbils, rabbits, ferrets, chickens, Tyrannosaurus Rex (ok, sorry, no T-Rex’s).
The point is, there are many animals to choose from on any given day at shelters not too far from where you live. But what about the types of cats and dogs.
Of course, there are big ones and small ones. Young ones and senior ones. Long hair and short. You’ll also find the ones that bark, jump, hiss or even cower in fear?
Animals often get surrendered to a shelter for being aggressive, reactive, or scared. Maybe they have a bite on their record. Maybe they were put in a situation where they were destined to fail. Maybe they were misunderstood, or it was a bad match to begin with.
It’s hard to say how that “stray” got to us. Were they dumped? Abandoned? Did they jump a fence or slip off a leash?
Karen B. London, PhD, is a certified applied animal behaviorist and certified professional dog trainer who specializes in working with dogs with serious behavioral problems. Dr. London said that patience is your best friend in most of these situations. A skittish, shy dog only gets better if they can go at their own pace.
By being patient, you are giving the fearful dog the best chance to trust you and to approach more closely, and (we hope) to eventually accept being petted. The more you can resist the perfectly natural desire to get closer or to interact when the dog is not yet ready, the more likely they are to continue to make progress.
As the dog becomes less fearful and more confident, they will be more willing to engage with you. Dr. London offered some tips for helping skittish dogs learn to trust.
1. Use the best possible treats. The purpose of the treats is to get a skittish dog to associate you with positive emotions, and the better the treats are, the easier that becomes.
2. Try toys, though it might be a bust, at least at first. Some dogs really love them, and opportunities to play with them can open dogs up to joy and fun after they’ve had rough times in their lives. Other fearful dogs who have had a tough time are too preoccupied with the basics of food, water, and safety to act playfully. If he doesn’t take to toys right away, don’t give up on them, and try again in the future.
3. Make a conscious effort not to be scary to skittish dogs. Stay calm, speak in a soothing voice, and continue to avoid staring at him. Skip wearing a hat or backpack or carrying things when he’s around and let him approach you rather than you going to him. Maybe turn a little to the side which will make you less intimidating. Be predictable; Fearful dogs, including those who have not had much interaction with people, do not like surprises.
4. Realize that although a fearful dog has improved, and will likely continue to improve, he may always be less sociable than other dogs. His early experiences and his genetics—factors that are beyond your control—may limit his capacity to interact. Continue to accept him for who he is as an individual, respecting his limits and his timeline rather than pushing him to be like most dogs.
Thanks to generous grants from the Richard Brooke Foundation, MHS is fortunate to have a full-time director of animal training, Rachael Wilson. She works with all the dogs that come to our building and evaluates their behavior, personalities and establishes training plans so dogs that are difficult to adopt have the best chance for a happy, meaningful life and bring joy to their adoptive families.
MHS Pets of the week brought to you by the Cimino Family:
A few of these highlighted dogs are perfect examples of the above story. They all need time, patience, and owners who are dedicated to training and who will provide boundaries and structure.
Levi is ready to be your next adventure buddy. He is full of energy, loves to play, explore, and learn new things. Levi has a lot of potential and is very motivated to learn.
However, he does like to push buttons and see what he can get away with, so he needs a patient yet firm owner who can set boundaries for him.
Levi knows all his basic commands and walks well on a leash. He is friendly, outgoing and likes to play with other dogs his size.
Mittens is a 1-year-old spayed female Great Pyrenees/Boxer mix. She is looking for a calm home where she can acclimate at her own pace. Mittens was very under socialized when she arrived at MHS, so she is wary of new people and quite slow to warm up.
Once she is comfortable, she is your typical puppy who loves to play. She is eager to learn new things, especially if you have treats. A patient owner who is willing to teach her about the world would be a dream come true! We think Mittens will do best in a home with a confident dog to show her the ropes.
Simba is a 1-year-old German Shepherd/Cattle Dog mix. If you like to go, go, go — Simba is your guy. He will make a great adventure buddy for that active owner. He is very intelligent & loves to learn, so although his training is lacking, he is very eager to learn.
This guy is not fit for a couch potato lifestyle and he needs someone who can dedicate time daily to exercise and training. Simba’s social skills with dogs are still a work in progress.
While he likes to play, he is very reactive and sometimes makes poor choices when being introduced. With a dedicated owner he could live with another dog, or he might be most successful as your only dog. Simba does need a home with no cats or small dogs.
Theonna is an 11-month-old spayed female Labrador/Hound mix, who is the life of the party. This girl loves to play with anyone she can. Her training is lacking a bit, but she is eager to learn, especially if you have treats.
Theonna has done very well with other dogs and we think she would love a play mate her size. She is looking for an active home that can provide daily exercise and training.
Call 712-396-2264 to make an appointment to meet one of these “Diamonds in the Ruff” or any of our other adoptable animals.
