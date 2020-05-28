Diners walking into a restaurant might be able to tell a lot about how the establishment is mitigating the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus. They can see the servers in masks, the touchless systems many are offering for payment, the frequent disinfection by staff of commonly touched surfaces.
But there’s one thing they can’t see that could play a part: The air around them.
By now, we’re used to staying 6 feet from others, per social-distancing recommendations. For months, public health experts have described the virus as being primarily transmitted through droplets from an infected person’s cough or sneeze to nearby people or surfaces.
Lately, research and discussion has focused on airborne transmission over longer distances. Some scientists say COVID-19 can spread by traveling in small particles called aerosols.
“That evidence is building right now,” says Chad Roy, director of infectious-disease aerobiology at the Tulane National Primate Research Center.
As restaurants reopen their dining rooms, here are experts’ answers to some of the questions would-be diners might have about the air around them.
Q: Should you sit inside or out?
A: Public health experts are recommending alfresco activities, including dining, over indoor ones. The virus is quickly diluted in fresh air, Roy notes. “It’s much easier to socially distance outdoors,” which is the most effective preventive measure (along with washing your hands), says Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “You can space tables farther,” he says.
Completely open-air dining is safest; covered patios are better than indoors, Lo says. “The more obstruction for natural air movement, the less flushed-out the air is going to be,” he says.
Q: Can air-conditioning systems spread the virus?
A: The short answer is that it’s possible but unlikely, according to experts.
A recent study of an incident that took place at a restaurant in China found nine people were infected by a diner sitting near an air-conditioning vent. A study of the transmission, published in a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention journal, showed how one diner infected diners at adjoining tables, as droplets containing the virus were apparently carried by the air conditioning.
Scientists caution that the study documents a single incident and note that the restaurant’s air conditioning system was very different from those used by U.S. restaurants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.