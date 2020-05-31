Cole slaw is a good friend to me all summer long.
This is the version that’s on my table so often that making it feels breezily familiar — thinly slice the cabbage and onion, grate the carrot, then toss it with the creamy-tangy dressing.
It’s flexible, accommodating whatever ingredients are on hand — any type of cabbage will do, plus any other sturdy vegetable.
But this classic slaw doesn’t need embellishment; it is delightful in its simplest form, as written here. Its flavors are comfortingly traditional, but it has an updated, fresh twist.
NEW CLASSIC COLE SLAW
Active: 15 minutes
Total: 15 minutes, plus 30 mins to 8 hours chilling time
6 to 8 servings
This slaw has all the familiar flavors of a classic cole slaw — cool, crisp cabbage, sweet shreds of carrot and a kick of sliced red onion in a lusciously creamy dressing. But this version is much more healthful, because rather than the typical heaps of mayonnaise, it has just a touch, and it gets much of its creaminess from Greek yogurt.
Make Ahead: The slaw needs to sit, refrigerated, for at least 30 minutes and up to overnight before serving.
Storage Notes: The slaw can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to three days.
Ingredients
1/2 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt
1/4 cup mayonnaise
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
8 cups very thinly sliced green cabbage (from 1 medium cabbage)
1/2 cup coarsely grated carrot (1 medium carrot)
1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
Steps
In a large bowl, whisk together the yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper. Add the cabbage, carrot, onion and toss well to combine. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to overnight, so the cabbage softens a bit. Toss well before serving.
Nutrition (based on 8 servings) | Calories: 86; Total Fat: 6 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 8 mg; Sodium: 226 mg; Carbohydrates: 7 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugars: 5 g; Protein: 1 g.
— Recipe from dietitian and food columnist Ellie Krieger.
